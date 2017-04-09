Now on PBS

Jazz on Saturday jazz with Jim McLeod, Sat 9:00am - 11:00am
Fiesta Jazz latin, jazz & fusion with Saul Zavarce, Sat 11:00am - 1:00pm
Switched On swingin' lounge with Emma Peel, Sat 1:00pm - 3:00pm
Soulgroove'66 r'n'b & funky soul with Pierre Baroni, Sat 3:00pm - 5:00pm

Artists image _ haBiBis trio_1070.jpg
PIERS FESTIVAL 2017
Sun 9 Apr 2017
Multicultural Arts Victoria presents a festival featuring a vibrant mix of artists & cultures; iconic sounds, new collaborations, music, dance & activities.
Bluesfest Touring - Sideshows
Sun 9 Apr 2017 - Thu 20 Apr 2017
Bluesfest 2017 is shaping up to be one of the greatest yet!
BORIS
Fri 19 May 2017
BORIS are returning to Australia for a national tour - performing their critically acclaimed album, Pink, in celebration of its 10th anniversary.
web.jpg
PBS + Foreign Brothers present: MOMENTUM Chapter #001
The first ever PBS x Foreign Brothers monthly party MOMENTUM: Hip-Hop/Dancehall ft. live music performances, an all-night jam and PBS DJs across two stages.
PBS Tiki Tour: Departs August 2017
Come to our info night for our PBS expedition through Polynesian Americana: Southern California and the tropical island paradise of Hawaii.
February Performer Drive Winner: The Vibraphonic Orkestra
Congratulations to The Vibraphonic Orkestra who are the winners of this year's February Performer Drive!
Soul A Go Go April!
Soul-A-Go-Go is back this April for special extended "end of daylight savings" edition!
Traumaboys.jpg
Traumaboys
Thu 30 Mar 2017
Tune in to Fang It! for a live set from Traumaboys. Studio 5 Live is proudly brought to you by Mountain Goat.
Red Red Krovvy
Tue 4 Apr 2017
Tune in to Garageland for a live set from Red Red Krovvy. Studio 5 Live is proudly brought to you by Mountain Goat.
Apodomi Compania
Sun 16 Apr 2017
Tune in to Global Village for a live set from Apodomi Compania. Studio 5 Live is proudly brought to you by Mountain Goat.
spk-image1.jpg
SPK
Wed 29 Mar 2017
Listen in to From The Vault featuring SPK on Club It To Death only on PBS.
FINAL POSTER-01sml.png
1 Year of Circling The Sun
Wed 29 Mar 2017
Celebrate one year of doom, psych and shoegaze at The Tote!
Bluesfest Entries Open
Fri 24 Mar 2017 - Sun 2 Apr 2017
Bluesfest Touring is looking for Melbourne’s best Jazz musicians to open for the legendary Miles Electric Band.
CSF.jpg
Castlemaine Festival: Philippines Focus
Fri 17 Mar 2017 - Sun 26 Mar 2017
Castlemaine will present a sample of the richness of Pinoy talent and their ineffable, joyous embrace of life and of community.
Twilight Sounds Poster
 Twilight Sounds 2017
Sat 18 Mar 2017
Listen back to the live PBS broadcast from Sills Bend, Heidelberg, with music from Liz Stringer, Ella Hooper and Dallas Frasca. » more
DRIVE LIVE home feature 2017
 Highlights from Drive Live 2017
Mon 6 Feb 2017 - Fri 10 Feb 2017
Check out our week of free live music performances at PBS HQ in Collingwood. » more
Jess_Ribeiro.jpg
 Live Broadcast: Barely Dressed Fest with Jarrow + Oh Pep! + Jess Ribeiro + Jim Lawrie
Thu 17 Nov 2016
Listen back to PBS 106.7 FM broadcasting live from The Curtin Bandroom’s Live Music Safari event, as part of Melbourne Music Week. » more
Erica_Kim_Cam_PBSWeb.jpg
 The Scientists: From the PBS Vault
Tue 6 Sep 2016
PBS is very excited to present an exclusive live set from the PBS Vault – The Scientists, recorded at the Prince of Wales in March 1983. » more
Joe_O_Connor_PRESSPBSFM.jpg
 2016 PBS Young Elder of Jazz Broadcast
Sat 11 Jun 2016
Listen back to the delayed broadcast of the world premiere performance of “Confrontations” by Joe O’Connor. » more

